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Juxtaposition1
2h

Amy Winehouse's Death, 14 Years Later: Inside the Late Singer’s Final Days Before Her Sudden Passing:

Amy Winehouse died on July 23, 2011, at 27 years old:

https://people.com/everything-to-know-amy-winehouse-death-legacy-11777179

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
22m

Yes.

True. So many targeted musicians, artists, poets, performers...who got something the self established establishment does not like so they´re just enrolled - no consent, no prior knowledge, no payment, no - in some program or club for dead musicians at 27. It´s as organized as the Permintel and works with the same precision. Music with true soul that brings genuine joy to the heart is frowned upon by these establishment people who seem to establish that it could lead to more. Which is a danger to their establishment. Because they can only love themselves tomorrow.

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