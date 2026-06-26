William Colby's Gladio Murder (Introduction)

Norwegian St. Olaf’s Medal – For bravery in service to Norway

Summary:

Colby’s WWII medals reflect both direct combat valor and covert operations. His Silver Star citation highlights his role in a critical artillery defense, while his OSS missions and foreign decorations underscore his contributions to Allied intelligence and sabotage efforts. These awards remain part of his official military record and are recognized in historical and veteran databases.

The rear view of oysterman’s cottage where the three Black Ops, Wet Ops Zodiac rafts arrived with nine soldiers. 13450 Hill Road, Rock Point. (#13)

The southern exposure dining room panoramic view solarium where William Colby was likely surprised by his killers, tased, pacified & abducted.

The Canoe discovered laying on its side by Kevin Akers on Sunday morning April 28, 1996, full of sand, gravel and rocks.

The beach location where the pristine condition body of William Colny was discovered Monday morning May 6, 1996. 120 feet North of the canoe location.

Location of the crime scene, Cobb Island-Rock Point Maryland, sixty miles south of Georgetown & Washington DC.