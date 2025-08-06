Juxtaposition1’s Substack

William Holden was murdered at 535 Ocean Avenue, Unit #43

Masonic #13 Building in a #7 Unit. Unity amongst Masons, Completeness & Perfection.
Juxtaposition1
Aug 06, 2025
William Franklin Beedle Jr, dead ate age 63

  • November 16, 1981. He was hit upside his head and into a pool of blood on his pristine teak hardwood floor.

  • William Holden was the impromptu "Best Man" for Ronald Reagan's second marriage to Anne Francis Robbins (stage name Nancy Davis) at the Little Brown Church, Studio City on March 4, 1952.

  • Natalie Wood was drowned a twelve days later on November 28, 1981, exactly 33-days prior to New Year 1982.

  • Stephanie Powers, Robert Wagner & Christopher Walken were all in the same orbit of these two murders.

