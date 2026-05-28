William Holden's murder, November 16, 1981
William Holden lay dead for many days in his 4th floor Santa Monica Condo
William Holden was found dead by his luxury apartment manager lying on the floor with a deep gash in his forehead. Monday morning November 16, 1981. Murdered at age 63, found at Ocean Aire, Unit #43, 535 Ocean Ave Santa Monica, CA 90402
Los Angeles Times reported its poppycock "natural causes" narrative immediately AND BEFORE an autopsy was performed.
Thirteen days later Natalie Woods drowns off the Splendor Yacht Sunday morning November 29, 1981. Murdered at age 43.
Love is a Many-Splendored Thing (1955) - “I won’t be Sad. Sadness is so ungrateful. ”Mark Elliot speaking his lover Dr. Han Suyin after his death in Korea:
”I often think that healing is man's salvation, and I envy your ability to help.
You deal with suffering. But you can do something about it. I can only stand and watch.
We have not missed, you and I, we have not missed that many-splendored thing.”
Show Notes & Links:
https://toplacondos.com/ocean-aire
https://www.grunge.com/1144994/the-tragic-1981-death-of-sunset-boulevard-star-william-holden/
https://www.upi.com/Archives/1981/11/17/Oscar-winning-actor-William-Holden-was-killed-in-a-drunken/5053176822304/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Holden
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefanie_Powers
https://www.nytimes.com/1981/11/17/obituaries/william-holden-dead-at-63-won-oscar-for-stalag-17.html