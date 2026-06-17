Nerine Elizabeth Kidd, age 40 was the third of four wives of William Shatner. The other three wives were divorced. Shaton Tate 30-year murder anniversary was August 9, 1999, the date of Nerine Kidd’s murder.

Origins of “Manufacturing Consent”:

The phrase “manufacturing consent” was first used in 1922 by American journalist and political philosopher Walter Lippmann in his book Public Opinion. Lippmann argued that in a democracy, the public could not be expected to make informed decisions on complex issues, so elites had to “manufacture” a simplified, controlled environment of opinion and belief to secure public agreement with policy. He saw this as a necessary, if imperfect, function of modern governance.

Lippmann’s idea was influenced by the aftermath of World War I, when the effectiveness of crude propaganda in mobilizing populations shocked observers. He believed that in a democracy, especially for controversial policies like war, consensus could not be left to spontaneous public opinion but had to be engineered through selective information and framing.

Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media is a 1988 book by Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky. It argues that the mass communication media of the U.S. "are effective and powerful ideological institutions that carry out a system-supportive propaganda function, by reliance on market forces, internalized assumptions, and self-censorship, and without overt coercion", by means of the propaganda model of communication. The title refers to consent of the governed and derives from the phrase "the manufacture of consent" used by Walter Lippmann in Public Opinion (1922). Manufacturing Consent was honored with the Orwell Award for "outstanding contributions to the critical analysis of public discourse" in 1989.

Bill Shatner never attempted to save his drowned wife Nerine, age 40, found at the bottom of his pool. Instead, he called 911. *Listen to his 911 emergency call”

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