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Juxtaposition1
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Bill Shatner never attempted to save his drowned wife Nerine, age 40, found at the bottom of his pool. Instead, he called 911. *Listen to his 911 emergency call”:

ahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzTFD-TKorw

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Juxtaposition1
2hEdited

Nerine Kidd’s Death and Legacy:

Nerine Kidd, born July 13, 1959, was a model and actress best known as the third wife of Star Trek actor William Shatner. She met Shatner in 1994 on the set of Kung Fu: The Legend Continues and married him in November 1997 Soap Central. Their marriage, which lasted just two years, was marked by both affection and significant challenges, including her long-standing struggle with alcoholism.

The Tragic Incident (murder):

On August 9, 1999, Shatner found Kidd’s lifeless body in the swimming pool behind their home in Studio City, California Nicki Swift. She was 40 years old. The Los Angeles Times and People reported that her blood alcohol level was 0.28%, more than three times the legal limit, and she had traces of the sedative Valium in her system. The autopsy concluded her death was accidental, caused by drowning associated with neck trauma. Investigators believed she had fallen face-first into the pool while intoxicated, hitting her head and neck

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