The great Jonathan Winters, aka Elwood P. Suggins, treks into the lighter side of life with a virtuoso performance on this vintage clip from The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast in 1978.

Ground zero for Winters’ comedic abuse is none other than the Chairman of the Board, Frank Sinatra. The performance not only had the audience in stitches, but also the star-studded celebrities on the dais. Video courtesy of Starlights.