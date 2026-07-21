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Juxtaposition1
6h

This video was inspired by Star Chamber Member Shirley

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Steve Amaral
1h

My wife saw this years ago and has always been anti Wireless. On our phones we always shut off the wi-fi at night and just shut them off. We still have our land line but it gets more expensive every year and the quality gets worse. We have called ATT but that just went nowhere. Our computer although it is down right now has always been wired. Years ago, we opted out for the smart meter shortly after they installed it without telling us. They came back and removed it and put the regular meter back on. I credit my wife for that good call. She had to make quote a few calls and fill out some paperwork to "opt out". At least we have no "smart meter" now. Thank God..

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