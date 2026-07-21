Jeromy Johnson is an expert in mitigating the negative impacts of Electromagnetic Field (EMF) exposure. He has a leading website on the topic and consults with individuals, families and organizations around the world to implement solutions that reduce and eliminate EMF pollution. Jeromy has an advanced degree in Civil Engineering and has worked in Silicon Valley for 15 years. After becoming what medical doctors call “Electro-hypersensitive” (EHS) in 2011 after extensive exposure to EMF radiation, he embarked on a journey of regaining his own health and educating others to critically evaluate theirs.

- Mobile phones are toxic weapons and exposure must be minimized.

- SMART METERS must be disabled and discarded.

- Wearable Tech is radiation toxic. Smart Watch, Fitbit, Smart glasses, HR straps

- Wireless Routers are EMF weapons and are radiation toxic.

- Safe place to sleep is critical. NO WIRELESS DEVICES.

- Sunlight is now a weapon from the blinding glare from all the 7G SMART DUST refection in the breathable airspace as are all LED streetlights & vehicle headlights.

- Drones, helicopters, turboprop fix wing planes scintillate and excite the 7G MEMS.

What are the risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI)? How do hackers use AI and deepfakes? Mark T. Hofmann is a Crime - & Intelligence Analyst and Business Psychologist, known through international TV- & streaming series (CNN, Forbes, 60 Minutes Australia). He focused on Behavioral & Cyber-Profiling.



As a Keynote Speaker he inspires people around the world for Cybersecurity and the Dark Side of AI. Hofmann has met and interviewed hackers and shows how hackers use AI and Deepfakes.