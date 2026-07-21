Wireless Radiation by Jeromy Johnson (2016)
It is much more dangerous today with 6G Terahertz submillimeter waves
Jeromy Johnson is an expert in mitigating the negative impacts of Electromagnetic Field (EMF) exposure. He has a leading website on the topic and consults with individuals, families and organizations around the world to implement solutions that reduce and eliminate EMF pollution. Jeromy has an advanced degree in Civil Engineering and has worked in Silicon Valley for 15 years. After becoming what medical doctors call “Electro-hypersensitive” (EHS) in 2011 after extensive exposure to EMF radiation, he embarked on a journey of regaining his own health and educating others to critically evaluate theirs.
- Mobile phones are toxic weapons and exposure must be minimized.
- SMART METERS must be disabled and discarded.
- Wearable Tech is radiation toxic. Smart Watch, Fitbit, Smart glasses, HR straps
- Wireless Routers are EMF weapons and are radiation toxic.
- Safe place to sleep is critical. NO WIRELESS DEVICES.
- Sunlight is now a weapon from the blinding glare from all the 7G SMART DUST refection in the breathable airspace as are all LED streetlights & vehicle headlights.
- Drones, helicopters, turboprop fix wing planes scintillate and excite the 7G MEMS.
What are the risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI)? How do hackers use AI and deepfakes? Mark T. Hofmann is a Crime - & Intelligence Analyst and Business Psychologist, known through international TV- & streaming series (CNN, Forbes, 60 Minutes Australia). He focused on Behavioral & Cyber-Profiling.
As a Keynote Speaker he inspires people around the world for Cybersecurity and the Dark Side of AI. Hofmann has met and interviewed hackers and shows how hackers use AI and Deepfakes.
This video was inspired by Star Chamber Member Shirley
My wife saw this years ago and has always been anti Wireless. On our phones we always shut off the wi-fi at night and just shut them off. We still have our land line but it gets more expensive every year and the quality gets worse. We have called ATT but that just went nowhere. Our computer although it is down right now has always been wired. Years ago, we opted out for the smart meter shortly after they installed it without telling us. They came back and removed it and put the regular meter back on. I credit my wife for that good call. She had to make quote a few calls and fill out some paperwork to "opt out". At least we have no "smart meter" now. Thank God..