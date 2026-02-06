Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

"Wizard of Oz" was a Central Banking Documentary (1939)

So many teaching lessons hidden within this film. Disaffected & noncompliant being #1.
Juxtaposition1
Feb 06, 2026

Judy Garland became the poster child of SWISS BANK AUTHORITY, REAL ID compliance & bank Directive: “Follow the Yellow Brick Road”

  • Flying Monkey compliance Officers

  • Wicked Witch of the West terrorist (Chaos Agent)

  • Brainless scarecrow (Clueless American Citizen)

  • Heartless Tinman (Augmented with steel parts)

  • Cowardly Lion (Typical coach potato American Citizen)

  • Toto the fearless bank auditing dog (Toto means “summation” in accounting)

  • Dorothy Gale, a brave yet naive young woman who grows up before our eyes.

  • Silver slippers made Ruby for the film

