Women in Space (Low Earth Orbit)

aka: The Katy Perry LIFETIMES TOUR kick-off promotional event of fearless females
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 22, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

New Shepard: Rocket for space tourism: https://www.space.com/40372-new-shepard-rocket.html https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue_Origin https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phallus

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katy_Perry https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orlando_Bloom

https://www.usatoday.com/story/graphics/2025/04/13/blue-origin-launch-space-new-shepard/83024574007/

https://www.space.com/space-exploration/private-spaceflight/katy-perry-and-gayle-king-launch-to-space-with-4-others-on-historic-all-female-blue-origin-rocket-flight

One of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy Perry, returns to Mexico with her new world tour "The Lifetimes Tour", a unique show, with which she will arrive exclusively at the three main arenas in the country, Arena CDMX on April 25th, Arena Monterrey, April 28th and Arena Guadalajara, May 1st.

Recognized for her spectacular live performances, Katy Perry has confirmed Mexico as part of her new World Tour, where she will bring a concert that promises to be unforgettable for the fans who are waiting for her.

Katy Perry has just released her long-awaited sixth studio album called "143", a sexy and fearless comeback, very much in the style of the multifaceted artist. Packed with the kind of festive and provocative pop anthems that fans have come to love, it's an album with a lot of heart and BPM. https://www.arenamonterrey.com/cartelera/585

