The Enduropale, or Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (called Enduro des Sables the first year and Enduro du Touquet until 2005), is a motorcycle race that has taken place annually, at the beginning of the year, since 1975 on the Opal Coast, more precisely on the beaches of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage and Stella-Plage in the Pas-de-Calais. It has now become the largest enduro race in Europe and the longest sand race in the world at fifteen kilometers.

It was while watching the documentary “On Any Sunday“ which highlights the off-road motorcycle in the great outdoors that Thierry Sabine, communications officer at the town hall of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, had the idea in 1975 to transpose to France the mass enduro races that were very popular in the United States. The first edition, which took place on February 16, 1975, called Enduro des Sables, brings together 286 competitors, including three women. The “Touquet” was initially run in two rounds. It was the experience and success of the Enduro du Touquet that motivated Thierry Sabine to create the Paris-Dakar Rally in 1979 on the same principle of competition open to all.

Until 1981, the course of the race called “Enduro des sables” was partly laid out in the dunes, then following complaints from nature protection associations, the race left the dunes for the beach exclusively.

In 1991, the Gulf War prevented the event from being organized.

In 2005, Amaury Sport Organisation, owner of TSO (Thierry Sabine Organisation), gave up the organisation of the race. For two years, the French Motorcycling Federation took over to get the city of Le Touquet out of trouble.

Growing year on year, the competition has become a major event at European level, with 2,450 competitors (in 2020) and 500,000 visitors.

The 2021 event is cancelled due to the Covid-19 plandemic.

The 2022 event, initially scheduled for January 28, 29 and 30, is postponed, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to February 25 to 27, 2022.

In 2023, the queen of motorcycles, the Enduropale, will take place for the first time on Saturday, instead of Sunday, which has been customary since 1975. The reason is related to the tide schedule. The enduropale was part of the first sand racing World Cup organised by the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) the same year, and was the first event of this three-round World Cup, along with the Enduro del Verano in Argentina, at the end of February, and the Monte Gordo Beach Algarve in Portugal, in the city of Monte Gordo, in November.

In February 2024, the queen event of the 48th edition will once again take place on Sunday, the vintage event on Friday, and the quad event on Saturday. It is now forbidden to line up for the two events that are the vintage and the queen event on Sunday.