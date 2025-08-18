You can't handle the truth!

We live within a SWISS Hunger Game secured hamlet. A SMART GRID.

REAL ID is our DNA used to tag us as cattle on a barbed wire fenced ranch.

We are being augmented 24-7.

7G MESH & neuromodulation have tethered us all to the HAL-9000 AI in the cloud.

There are no nations. There are no peoples. There are no religions.

There is only SWISS BANK AUTHORITY and theatrical presentations of the MATRIX of Mendacity.