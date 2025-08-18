Juxtaposition1’s Substack

You can't handle the truth!

Human Augmentation is Zug Switzerland Gene Editing via Neuromodulation 7G MESH
Aug 18, 2025
We live within a SWISS Hunger Game secured hamlet. A SMART GRID.

  • We are being augmented 24-7.

  • REAL ID is our DNA used to tag us as cattle on a barbed wire fenced ranch.

  • Today’s cowboys have silly names like: Tucker, Joe, Stew, Madcow, Whitney, Fitts, RFKJ, Gage, TRUMP, Kamala, Arnold, Jesse, Elon, Chuck, Rand & Bernie.

  • 7G MESH & neuromodulation have tethered us all to the HAL-9000 AI in the cloud.

  • There are no nations. There are no peoples. There are no religions.

  • There is only SWISS BANK AUTHORITY and theatrical presentations of the MATRIX of Mendacity.

  • We follow orders or people die. It's that simple.

User's avatar
