You can't handle the truth! Col Nathan R. Jessup USMC

Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackYou can't handle the truth! Col Nathan R. Jessup USMCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackYou can't handle the truth! Col Nathan R. Jessup USMCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYou can't handle the truth! Col Nathan R. Jessup USMCWe follow orders or people die. It's that simple.Juxtaposition1Apr 04, 20254Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackYou can't handle the truth! Col Nathan R. Jessup USMCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptMaritime Law is best expressed as: Honor, Code, God, CountryCivilian Translation: Obedience, Omerta Secrecy, REAL ID Gates of Heaven, SWISS BANK AUTHORITYDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackYou can't handle the truth! Col Nathan R. Jessup USMCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJuxtaposition1’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsJuxtaposition1Recent PostsMolecular DNA 7G MESH-REAL ID: Token Money, Medicine, Pharmacy, Travel, Food.3 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Say Goodbye to Medical Doctors! The E-Medicine HAL-9000 is the Boss.4 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1The Death of Medicine, (E-Medicine)20 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1NATO fully equipped County Sheriff Deputies (Fusion SWAT Teams)23 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1We were born into a SWISS Military Martial Law Clown Show (NATO takeover)Apr 3 • Juxtaposition17G Plastics in Lake Tahoe & under your skin too!Apr 3 • Juxtaposition17G MESH wireless sensors, MEMS & MIMOS, MOSA & SOSAApr 3 • Juxtaposition1
Share this post