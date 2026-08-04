Fleetwood Mac performs "You Make Loving Fun" live at Studio Instrument Rentals in 1976. This performance, direct by Michael Collins, has been restored to HD from 16mm film of The Rosebud Film.

In 1976, this Warner Brothers owned band was suffering from severe stress. With success came the end of John and Christine McVie's marriage, as well as Buckingham and Nicks's long-term romantic relationship. Fleetwood, meanwhile, was in the midst of divorce proceedings from his wife, Jenny, and had also begun an affair with Nicks. The pressure on Fleetwood Mac to release a successful follow-up album, combined with their new-found wealth, led to creative and personal tensions which were allegedly fueled by high consumption of drugs and alcohol.

The band’s eleventh studio album, Rumours (the band’s first release on the main Warner label after Reprise was retired and all of its acts were reassigned to the parent label), was released in February 1977. In this album, the band members laid bare the emotional turmoil they were experiencing at the time. Rumours was critically acclaimed and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1977. The album generated four top-ten singles: Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way“, Nicks’ US No. 1 “Dreams“, and Christine McVie’s “Don’t Stop“ and “You Make Loving Fun“. Buckingham’s “Second Hand News“, Nicks’ “Gold Dust Woman“, and “The Chain“ (the only song written by all five band members) also received significant radio airplay. By 2003, Rumours had sold over 19 million copies in the US alone (certified as a diamond album by the RIAA) and a total of 40 million copies worldwide, bringing it to eighth on the list of best-selling albums. Fleetwood Mac supported the album with a lucrative tour.

On 10 October 1979, Fleetwood Mac were honored for their contributions to the music industry with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6608 Hollywood Boulevard.



