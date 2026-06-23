“You Never Can Tell“, also known as “C’est La Vie“ or “Teenage Wedding“, is a song written by Chuck Berry. It was composed in the early 1960s while Berry was in federal prison for violating the Mann Act. Released in 1964 on the album St. Louis to Liverpool and the follow-up single to Berry’s final Top Ten hit of the 1960s: “No Particular Place to Go“, “You Never Can Tell” reached number 14, becoming Berry’s final Top 40 hit until “My Ding-a-Ling“, a number 1 in October 1972. The song performed slightly better in Canada and also reached the Top 40 in the United Kingdom.

Berry’s recording features an iconic piano hook played by Johnnie Johnson.

Chuck Berry - “Roll Over Beethoven”

"Roll Over Beethoven" is a 1956 song written by Chuck Berry, originally released on Chess Records, with "Drifting Heart" as the B-side. The lyrics of the song mention rock and roll and the desire for rhythm and blues to be as respected as classical music. The song has been covered by many other artists, including the Rolling Stones and the Beatles (both in 1963). Rolling Stone magazine ranked it number 97 on its 2004 list of the "500 Greatest Songs of All Time".