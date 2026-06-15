Warner Brothers owned song recorded in 1964 by The Kinks, a hard-hitting Masonic Message #13, repeated in 1977 with WB owned Van Halen.

“You Really Got Me“ is a song recorded by the English rock band the Kinks, written by frontman Ray Davies and released as their third single in 1964. The song was the Kinks’ breakthrough hit, establishing them as one of the top British Invasion acts in the United States. The song’s novel use of power chords and distortion heavily influenced later rock musicians, particularly in the heavy metal and punk rock genres.

Built around a guitar riff played by Dave Davies in perfect fifths and octaves, the song was originally performed in a more blues-oriented style inspired by artists such as Lead Belly and Big Bill Broonzy. Davies described its lyrics as “a love song for street kids”. Two versions were recorded, with the second performance used for the final single. Dave Davies performs the song’s guitar solo; a debunked rumor held that it was performed by future Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

The song was released in the UK on 4 August 1964 by Pye Records as the group’s third single, and reached number one on the Record Retailer chart the following month, remaining there for two weeks. It was released in the US on 2 September by Warner Brothers-Reprise Records, reaching number seven. The following month, the song appeared on the Kinks’ debut album, Kinks. American rock band Van Halen covered the song on their 1978 eponymous debut album; it was released as their first single and peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1979 Dance the Night Away, Warner Brothers Van Halen. (Ted Templeman):

Edward John Templeman (born October 24, 1942) is an American musician and record producer. Among the acts with whom he has had a long relationship are the rock bands Doobie Brothers and Van Halen and the singer Van Morrison; he produced multiple critically acclaimed and commercially successful albums for each of them.

Vocalist David Lee Roth's working title for the song was "Hit the Ground Running." The song features prominent use of the MXR M-117 flanger, which became a popular sound and spurred sales of the pedal. A preset for the flanger was also included on the EVH Flanger MXR pedal. It uses a Drop D♭ tuning with suspended fourth chords interspersed. The song is Warner Brothers producer & A&R representative Ted Templeman's only vocal contribution to the band, when he says "Come on, Dave, give me a break!" during the interlude of the song.

"Unchained" is a song from Van Halen's fourth album Fair Warning. The song was released as a single in various countries, including Germany, Spain, and Japan. a

Beautiful Girls, 1979 Warner Brothers Van Halen:

"Beautiful Girls" is the last song from Van Halen's second album, Van Halen II, from 1979. The song was a concert staple during their tour for this album. The song was originally titled "Bring on the Girls" when it was recorded for the 25-song Warner Brothers demo, but the title and lyrics were changed accordingly.

Ice Cream Man, 1978 Warner Brothers Van Halen:

This track can be found on the band’s first album, which itself is entitled “Van Halen”. The song was released during April of 1978, being published by Warner Bros. Records.

Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love, ℗ 1978 Warner Records Inc.