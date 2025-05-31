You reside in a Strategic Hamlet weaponized KILL BOX

Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackYou reside in a Strategic Hamlet weaponized KILL BOXCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0019Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackYou reside in a Strategic Hamlet weaponized KILL BOXCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore35You reside in a Strategic Hamlet weaponized KILL BOXUnder Swiss Maritime Military Marshall Law & Fusion Center Sheriff NATO command.Juxtaposition1May 31, 202519Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackYou reside in a Strategic Hamlet weaponized KILL BOXCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore35ShareSMART CITY is 24-7 surveillance trace, track & target non-compliant creatures.Under Swiss Maritime Military Marshall Law & Fusion Center Sheriff NATO command.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackYou reside in a Strategic Hamlet weaponized KILL BOXCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJuxtaposition1’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsJuxtaposition1Recent PostsWhy participate in Swiss Cult Rituals such as the Fourth of July?7 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1LED streetlights, Ring Cameras, SMART METERS & 7G DUST8 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Is your City Council a NATO Organized Crime Fusion Unit?8 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1NATO Alphabet Soup & Pickle the Load21 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Red Flags that mean you are a NPC augmented Zombie (Agenda 2030)23 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Most people have become NPCs, augmented humanoidsMay 30 • Juxtaposition1One person with the Courage of their Convictions is a MAJORITY!May 30 • Juxtaposition1
Share this post