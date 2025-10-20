"You sent me Flying" by Amy Winehouse

Hylands Park, London Road
You Sent Me Flying / Cherry
Song by Amy Winehouse
Lent you Outsidaz and my new Badu
While you were thinking I didn’t have a clue
Tough to sort files
With your voice in my head
So then I bribed you downstairs with a Marlboro Red, uh
And now I feel so small discovering you knew
How much more torture would you have put me through?
You probably saw me laughing at all your jokes
Or how I did not mind when you stole all my smokes, yeah
And although my pride, yeah, it’s not easy to disturb, yeah
You sent me flying when you kicked me to the curb
With your battered jeans and your Beastie’s tee
Now I can’t work like this, no, no, with you next to me
And although he’s nothing
In the scheme of my years
It just serves to bludgeon my futile tears
And I’m not use to this, no, no
I observe, yeah, I don’t chase
But now I sit with consequences, thrust in my face, yeah
And the melodramas of my day deliver blows
And that surpass your rejection, it just goes to show
A simple attraction that reflects right back to me
So I’m not as into you as I appear to be, yeah
And although my pride, yeah, is not easily disturbed, yeah, yeah
You sent me flying when you kick-kicked me to the curb
With your battered jeans, yeah, and your Beastie’s tee, yeah, yeah
Now I can’t work like this, no, with you next to me
His message was brutal
But the delivery was kind
Maybe if I get this down, I’ll get it off my mind, yeah
Oh, it serves to condition me and smoothed my kinks, yeah
Despite my frustration for the way that he thinks
And I knew the truth, when it came, would be to that effect
At least you’re attracted to me which I did not expect
Didn’t think you get my number down and such
But I’ve never hated myself for my age so much, yeah
And although my pride, yeah, is not easy to disturb, yeah
You sent me flying when you kicked me to the curb
So with your battered jeans and your Beastie’s tee
Now I can’t work like this, no, no, with you next to me, yeah
And although my pride, yeah, is not easy to disturb, yeah
You sent me flying, yeah, when you kicked me to the curb
So with your battered jeans and your Beastie’s tee
Her name is Cherry
We’ve just met
But already she knows me better than you
She understands me
After 18 years
And you still don’t see me like you ought to do
Maybe we could talk ‘bout things
If you was made of wood and strings
While I love her every sound
I dunno how to tune you down
And you’re so thick and my patience’s thin
So I got me a new best friend
With a pickup that puts you to shame
And Cherry is her name
And when I’m lonely
Cherry’s there
And she plays along while I sing out my blues
I could be crying
And you don’t care
You won’t call me back, you’re stubborn as mule
Maybe we could talk ‘bout things
If you was made of wood and strings
You might think I’ve gone too far
I’m talking ‘bout my new guitar