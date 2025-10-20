"You sent me Flying" by Amy Winehouse

Hylands Park, London Road

Writtle, Chelmsford England

You Sent Me Flying / Cherry

Song by Amy Winehouse

Lent you Outsidaz and my new Badu

While you were thinking I didn’t have a clue

Tough to sort files

With your voice in my head

So then I bribed you downstairs with a Marlboro Red, uh

And now I feel so small discovering you knew

How much more torture would you have put me through?

You probably saw me laughing at all your jokes

Or how I did not mind when you stole all my smokes, yeah

And although my pride, yeah, it’s not easy to disturb, yeah

You sent me flying when you kicked me to the curb

With your battered jeans and your Beastie’s tee

Now I can’t work like this, no, no, with you next to me

And although he’s nothing

In the scheme of my years

It just serves to bludgeon my futile tears

And I’m not use to this, no, no

I observe, yeah, I don’t chase

But now I sit with consequences, thrust in my face, yeah

And the melodramas of my day deliver blows

And that surpass your rejection, it just goes to show

A simple attraction that reflects right back to me

So I’m not as into you as I appear to be, yeah

And although my pride, yeah, is not easily disturbed, yeah, yeah

You sent me flying when you kick-kicked me to the curb

With your battered jeans, yeah, and your Beastie’s tee, yeah, yeah

Now I can’t work like this, no, with you next to me

His message was brutal

But the delivery was kind

Maybe if I get this down, I’ll get it off my mind, yeah

Oh, it serves to condition me and smoothed my kinks, yeah

Despite my frustration for the way that he thinks

And I knew the truth, when it came, would be to that effect

At least you’re attracted to me which I did not expect

Didn’t think you get my number down and such

But I’ve never hated myself for my age so much, yeah

And although my pride, yeah, is not easy to disturb, yeah

You sent me flying when you kicked me to the curb

So with your battered jeans and your Beastie’s tee

Now I can’t work like this, no, no, with you next to me, yeah

And although my pride, yeah, is not easy to disturb, yeah

You sent me flying, yeah, when you kicked me to the curb

So with your battered jeans and your Beastie’s tee

Her name is Cherry

We’ve just met

But already she knows me better than you

She understands me

After 18 years

And you still don’t see me like you ought to do

Maybe we could talk ‘bout things

If you was made of wood and strings

While I love her every sound

I dunno how to tune you down

And you’re so thick and my patience’s thin

So I got me a new best friend

With a pickup that puts you to shame

And Cherry is her name

And when I’m lonely

Cherry’s there

And she plays along while I sing out my blues

I could be crying

And you don’t care

You won’t call me back, you’re stubborn as mule

Maybe we could talk ‘bout things

If you was made of wood and strings

You might think I’ve gone too far

I’m talking ‘bout my new guitar