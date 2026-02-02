Terra Swarn and Human Augmentation is about us! Not the 5G Towers.

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is a medical procedure that uses controlled electrical currents to induce brief seizures in the brain, effectively treating severe mental health conditions when other treatments fail.

What is ECT?

ECT is a psychiatric treatment performed under general anesthesia where small electrical currents are passed through the brain to intentionally trigger a brief seizure. This process appears to alter brain chemistry, promoting rapid improvement in symptoms of certain mental health disorders, particularly when medications or psychotherapy have not been effective.