Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2
4

Your hamlet is beset with NATO Guards

NATO controls your perimeter, jail, courts, sky, water, food & electronic corridor grid.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
May 19, 2025
2
4
Share

  • Healthcare for World Health Organization

  • Sheriff, FBI, CIA & DHS Fusion Center for NATO

  • Acute Care Hospitals & Biosecurity REAL ID

  • Climate Action Committee & City Council (C-40 Agenda of UN Geneva)

  • Branch Banking for Zug Switzerland DNA TOKEN programmable social credit money REAL ID.

  • SMART DUST, LED streetlights, Ring Cameras, SMART METERS for Lockdown.

  • Public Works Department

  • Telecommunications, radio & cable transmission

  • One World Governance Directives by Geneva Switzerland UN Agencies

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture