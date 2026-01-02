"Your Mama Don't Dance" by Kenny Loggins

"Your Mama Don't Dance" is a hit 1972 song by the rock duo Loggins and Messina. Released on their self-titled album Loggins and Messina, it reached number four on the Billboard pop chart and number 19 on the Billboard Easy Listening Chart as a single in early 1973.

Kenneth Clark Loggins (born January 7, 1948) is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. His early songs were recorded with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in 1970, which led to seven albums recorded with Jim Messina as Loggins and Messina from 1972 to 1977. His early soundtrack contributions date back to A Star Is Born in 1976, and he is known as the "King of the Movie Soundtrack". As a solo artist, Loggins experienced a string of soundtrack successes, including an Academy Award nomination for "Footloose" in 1985.

Daryl Franklin Hohl (born October 11, 1946), known professionally as Daryl Hall, is an American rock and soul singer-songwriter. He is best known as the co-founder and principal lead vocalist of Hall & Oates, with guitarist and songwriter John Oates, from 1972 to 1984. Outside of his work in Hall & Oates, he has also released six solo albums, including the 1980 collaboration with progressive rock guitarist Robert Fripp, Sacred Songs, and the 1986 album Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine, which provided his best-selling single, "Dreamtime", which peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. He has also collaborated on numerous works by other artists, such as Fripp's 1979 release Exposure, and Dusty Springfield's 1995 album A Very Fine Love, which produced a UK Top 40 hit with "Wherever Would I Be". Since late 2007, he has hosted the streaming television series Live from Daryl's House, in which he performs alongside other artists, doing a mix of songs from each's catalog. The show has been rebroadcast on a number of cable and satellite channels as well.

Live from Daryl's House (simply known as Daryl's House and often abbreviated as LFDH) is an online music series that debuted in the autumn of 2007. The show features singer-songwriter Daryl Hall performing with his band and various guest artists at his home in Millerton, New York. The show provides a performance space that is an alternative to live concerts and studio sessions for popular artists. This allows the artists to "…have fun and [be] creatively spontaneous". The majority of shows include a segment in which Hall and the guest artist prepare food from different cuisines for everyone to eat. The food comes from various local restaurants, and the chefs of those establishments walk Hall and guest through the preparation of the food.