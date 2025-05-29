Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Zombie Apocalypse is UN Agenda 2030 Human Augmentation

Human Augmentation, a SWISS BANK Eugenics Program of nano-techno-enslavement
May 29, 2025
CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a Swiss-American biotechnology company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. It was one of the first companies formed to utilize the CRISPR gene editing platform to develop medicines for the treatment of various rare and common diseases. The company has approximately 500 employees and has offices in Zug, Switzerland, Boston, Massachusetts, San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. Its manufacturing facility in Framingham, Massachusetts won the Facilities of the Year Award (FOYA) award in 2022. The company’s lead program, exagamglogene autotemcel, or exa-cel (formerly CTX001), was granted regulatory approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2023.

