Court in English law:

The Star Chamber was a court in English law that operated from the 15th to the 17th centuries. It was established to supplement the common-law courts and was composed of judges and privy councillors, drawing its authority from the king’s sovereign power. The court was known for handling cases of political subversion and corruption, often without a jury, which raised concerns about fairness and justice. In modern usage, the term “star chamber” can refer to any legal or administrative body that operates with strict, arbitrary rulings and secretive proceedings.

Tonight, we review the unsolved murder of BBC “newsreader” Jill Dando, shot with a Gladio 9mm Lugar fitted with a “silencer noise suppressor” as she was putting her house key into her front door lock in Fulham SW London at 11:30am Monday, April 26, 1999. CCTV cameras mapped Jill’s final 75-minutes of life yet did not track the movements of her professional killer.

Robbery was not a motive for her murder as her purse, car keys, house keys, stationary supplies, mobile phone were all found at the murder scene on her front door stoop.

Jill Wendy Dando was age 37. She was set to be married in five months, September 25, 1999, to her fiancé Alan Farthing, MD gynecologist, whom she was living with at the time of her death. His house is two miles from her empty home which was listed for sale.

The last cellular call Jill took is said to have been at 11.23am. From the background noise heard by the caller, it’s believed Jill was still in the fish mongers’ market in Fulham. She had less than 10 minutes left to live.

After that, one of her neighbors, Richard Hughes, said he heard a car alarm bleep, footsteps and a ‘startled scream’. Vida Saunders, a resident of the quiet street in Fulham, saw Jill slumped on her doorstep in a pool of blood, still clutching her house keys in one hand.

Jill was the host of two popular BBC TV Shows: “Crimewatch” & “Holiday Outings”. She visited Hollywood as well as the archipelago of Seychelles in 1995 as part of her BBC TV productions. Jill was definitely entrenched within the Entertainment Cult.

According to sources Jill wanted to expose a London pedophile ring. BBC influencer Sir Jimmy Savile sex scandals were well known at the time of Jill’s murder.

A local man was eventually arrested, arraigned and convicted of her murder. No murder weapon was ever discovered, and the weak forensics were discredited on appeal. The defendant Barry George was acquitted on appeal and released.

Jill’s brother Nigel Dando was paid to produce a Netflix film on his sister’s murder whereby he affirmed his belief that Barry George was the killer, and Jill was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. (Being at her personal house at 11:30am broad daylight does not seem congruent with that idiotic statement)

Neighbors called #999 Emergency at 11:37am. (999 means META Dead)

The killing was a professional London based Gladio hit complete with intelligence, safe house, escape transportation, custom made 9mm weapon, and surveillance concealment help. Jill was taken to Charing Cross Hospital at 12:30pm and pronounced dead at 1:05pm.

Jill’s murder remains unresolved as of tonight’s Zoom Class, October 25, 2025.