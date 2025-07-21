Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Wednesday's Class:

Topic: Human Augmentation: Palantir, Peter Thiel & Cohorts

Time: Jul 23, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=88271410662

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Saturday's Class:

Topic: Encino Gladio Double Murders (San Fernado Valley)

Time: Jul 26, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=87698121177

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

