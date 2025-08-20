Zoom Review New York Martha Nolan & Blackstone cases (all are welcome)
Progress Report re: Martha Nolan & Blackstone cases
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Review New York Martha Nolan & Blackstone cases
Time: Aug 20, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=87645105779
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/87645105779/invitations?signature=82cPr4x3zZ-NNKrCaExhP5E-hPVmU3uaLcERjqz0bWY
Topic: Review New York Martha Nolan & Blackstone cases
Time: Aug 20, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=87645105779
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/87645105779/invitations?signature=82cPr4x3zZ-NNKrCaExhP5E-hPVmU3uaLcERjqz0bWY
Shane Tamura, 27 Scapegoat shown arriving at 6:20pm AFTER HOURS.
Aland Etienne, 56
Didarul Islam, 36
Wesley LePantna, 43, YALE University alum
Julia Hyman, 27, Cornell University alum
345 Park Avenue is a MAXIMUM-SECURITY SWISS BANKING FACILITY & home to:
UBS (Union Bank of Switzerland)
Bank of America
Blackstone
BlackRock
NFL
Lobby doors are electronically sealed & locked at 6pm.
REAL ID required to enter
REAL ID required to access elevators
REAL ID required to press floor buttons
NYPD was present and surrounded the perimeter before the killer arrived. Staged event.
Media cover story was false.