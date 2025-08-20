Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
2h

Topic: Review New York Martha Nolan & Blackstone cases

Time: Aug 20, 2025, 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=87645105779

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/87645105779/invitations?signature=82cPr4x3zZ-NNKrCaExhP5E-hPVmU3uaLcERjqz0bWY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
1hEdited

Shane Tamura, 27 Scapegoat shown arriving at 6:20pm AFTER HOURS.

Aland Etienne, 56

Didarul Islam, 36

Wesley LePantna, 43, YALE University alum

Julia Hyman, 27, Cornell University alum

345 Park Avenue is a MAXIMUM-SECURITY SWISS BANKING FACILITY & home to:

UBS (Union Bank of Switzerland)

Bank of America

Blackstone

BlackRock

NFL

Lobby doors are electronically sealed & locked at 6pm.

REAL ID required to enter

REAL ID required to access elevators

REAL ID required to press floor buttons

NYPD was present and surrounded the perimeter before the killer arrived. Staged event.

Media cover story was false.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture