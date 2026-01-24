Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1
1h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to the Saturday Night Star Chamber Zoom meeting.

Topic: The Star Chamber examines the excellence of Inspector Clouseau

Time: Jan 24, 2026, 05:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=82877795540

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/82877795540/invitations?signature=M4NM8jr-mDkbwR2MgrlbxnvOyTd9vX0T62eXe_gY-EE

Be prepared:

No cell phones allowed

Proper lighting & audio

Face camera required

Juxtaposition1
Directed by Blake Edwards

Screenplay by Blake Edwards

William Peter Blatty

Based on L'Idiote1960 play by Marcel Achard

A Shot in the Dark 1961 play by Harry Kurnitz

Produced by Blake Edwards

