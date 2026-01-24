Late at night at the country chateau of multi-millionaire Benjamin Ballon, several of its occupants are moving about rooms, hiding and spying on others. The household consists of: Ballon’s wife Dominique; Henri LaFarge, the head butler, and his wife Madame LaFarge, the cook; Miguel Ostos, the head chauffeur; Pierre, the second chauffeur, and his wife Dudu, the head maid; Georges the gardener, and his wife Simone, the second maid; Maria Gambrelli, the third maid; and Maurice, the second butler. The night’s events soon end with gunshots in the room of Maria, with Miguel found murdered.

Inspector Clouseau of the Sûreté, a blundering and inept detective, arrives on the scene, accompanied by his assistant, Hercule Lajoy. Suspicion is cast upon Maria, as she was found by Maurice clutching the gun that killed the victim. Before Clouseau can investigate further, his superior Commissioner Dreyfus removes him from the investigation out of fear he will bungle a high-profile case.

The following day, while training with his manservant Cato under a strict unplanned arrangement between them, Clouseau is reinstated to head the investigation after Dreyfus is ordered by his superiors to do so, through Ballon’s political influence. In discussion with his assistant, Hercule about the murder, Clouseau asserts that Maria is innocent despite the evidence against her, but believes she is protecting the real killer who he suspects might be Ballon himself. To keep her under surveillance during the investigation he arranges for her release from prison. However, two more murders occur—Georges in the Ballons’ greenhouse; and Dudu at a nudist camp—with the evidence pointing towards Maria in each case. Despite the facts, Clouseau continues to believe she is innocent, which leaves Dreyfus dismayed at his incompetence in the case and the scandals he causes. After the body of Henri is found in the closet of Maria’s bedroom, Clouseau is again removed from the case.

Although Dreyfus begins to suspect Ballon is attempting to hide facts about the murders, assuming that he is shielding someone with Maria’s help, Clouseau’s theory about her innocence leaves Dreyfus worried that he could be undone. When Dreyfus is again forced to put Clouseau back on the case, he eventually suffers a nervous breakdown upon hearing of Clouseau going out for the evening with Maria. That night, several attempts are made on Clouseau’s life by a stalker at various establishments, including his apartment, but all of these fail while resulting in the deaths of several innocent bystanders. The increased notoriety of the case as a result of the incidents, coupled with proving Clouseau’s theory correct, slowly cause Dreyfus to become unhinged.

The title song, "The Shadows of Paris", was written by Henry Mancini. The singer is not credited but contemporary trade reports confirm it was Decca Records recording artist Gina Carroll.