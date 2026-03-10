Zorro Ranch, aka: Rancho de San Rafael

Zorro Ranch, officially called Rancho de San Rafael, is a large private property located near Stanley, New Mexico, United States, about 30 miles south of Santa Fe. It was owned by the financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from the early 1990s until his death in 2019, then by the estate of Jeffrey Epstein during a sale of the property concluding in 2023 and is now owned by the family of politician Don Huffines.

North of the Zorro Ranch is the Cerro Pelon Ranch, where various films have been shot. The Cerro Pelon Ranch has been owned by the fashion designer Tom Ford since 2001. The ranch is surrounded by land owned by the family of the former New Mexico governor Bruce King and the government of New Mexico. Members of the King family also appear in Epstein's “Little Black Book” of contacts, and Epstein donated money to the son of Bruce King, former Attorney General of New Mexico Gary King.

The land within the ranch has a long history, with records dating back to the Spanish colonial era, when it was part of a larger land grant. Over the centuries, the property changed hands multiple times and was used primarily for ranching and agricultural purposes.

Jeffrey Epstein purchased Zorro Ranch in 1993, reportedly for around $12 million, from the former New Mexico Governor Bruce King. Epstein built a huge mansion at the ranch, with a living room the size of an average American home.

He stated in a 2019 interview conducted by Steve Bannon that he became interested in New Mexico as an investor after 1990, when he learned that many scientists who had previously worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory were working at private spin-off firms doing pure and applied research, such as the Santa Fe Institute. Such companies are sometimes collectively known as the ‘info mesa’ on the pattern of Silicon Valley.

Epstein controlled the property through a shell company called Zorro Trust, later renamed Cypress, Inc. The 10,000 acres included 1,200 acres leased from the Land Commission of New Mexico.

Jeffrey Edward Epstein was born on January 20, 1953, in Brooklyn, a borough of New York City. His parents, Pauline “Paula” Stolofsky (1918–2004) and Seymour George Epstein (1916–1991), were Jewish and had married in 1952 shortly before his birth. Pauline worked as a school aide and was a homemaker. Seymour worked for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation as a groundskeeper and gardener.

Epstein was the older of two siblings; he and his brother Mark grew up in the neighborhood of Sea Gate, a then working-class gated community in Coney Island.

Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell was born in France and raised in Oxford, England, she attended Balliol College, Oxford, in the 1980s and became a prominent member of London’s social scene. She is a naturalized American citizen and retains both French and British citizenship. She worked for her father, the media proprietor Robert Maxwell, until his death in 1991; she then moved to New York City, where she continued living as a socialite and developed a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Alongside Epstein, Maxwell built up a vast social network consisting of prominent elites. Documents released by the US Department of Justice reveal that she had maintained friendships with Naomi Campbell, Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton & Kerry Kennedy.

Donald Huffines founded the Huffines Liberty Foundation, a fiscally conservative Texas think-tank. Huffines has published numerous op-eds with the Foundation in the Houston Chronicle and Dallas Morning News on property taxes.

The main house or mansion (current address 340 Rancho San Rafael) was built in hacienda style and completed in 1999. It was designed to accommodate large gatherings and at 28,636 square feet has often been described as 'sprawling' and is likely among the largest private residences in the state. Stewart Udall criticized the mansion as a 'pompous trophy home' when it was in the planning stage

Zorro Ranch, aka: Rancho de San Rafael, Stanley New Mexico

