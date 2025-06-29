Channel Update (Coming attractions)

The Tenets of Thinking are the foundation of the Juxtaposition1 Channel. The power of deductive reasoning skills include: 1) Recognition, 2) Interpretation, 3) Expectation.

Professor Melvin Engelstein:

The study of The MATRIX of Mendacity is something new and unfamiliar to most of you — unlike any other schooling you have ever known before... You teach yourselves the Net-Centric Cognitive Warfare methods, but I train your minds. You come in here with a skull full of mush, and if you survive, you’ll leave thinking like Napolean.

Future Classroom Shows:

Human Augmentation, Agenda 2030, SynBio-Syntheic Biology

Smart Dust, MEMS & MIMOS, Wireless Sensor Networks, IoE, GiG, MESH

Neuromodulation, Molecular Communication, TOKENIZED Economy, Social Obedience CREDIT.

Precision Medicine, E-Medicine, E-Pharmacy REAL ID

Crypto currency & CBDC programmable obedience money (Credit)

SMART CITIES, Resilience, FEMA, Freedom, Liberty, 15-minute, Cognitive Cities

Strategic Hamlets, Hunger Game Districts, VOTING Rituals, directives & compliance

The Gladio Murder of Erin Valenti, 33, October 7, 2019

The disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, 15, June 22, 1983

The murder of Private Banker Roberto Calvi in London, June 17, 1982

Zodiac Killings, 1968-69 (five dead)

Tate-Folger-LaBianca murders, 1969 (seven dead)

Please do not be afraid to make mistakes or not know the answer to a question. It is only when we get out of our comfort zones that we master our intellect. We are engaged in a fight for our lives. My classroom antics are intended for our survival.