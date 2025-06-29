Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

Channel Update (Coming attractions)

Weekly ZOOM Classroom Socratic Method discussions, analysis & group solidarity.
Jun 29, 2025
The Tenets of Thinking are the foundation of the Juxtaposition1 Channel. The power of deductive reasoning skills include: 1) Recognition, 2) Interpretation, 3) Expectation.

Professor Melvin Engelstein:
The study of The MATRIX of Mendacity is something new and unfamiliar to most of you — unlike any other schooling you have ever known before... You teach yourselves the Net-Centric Cognitive Warfare methods, but I train your minds. You come in here with a skull full of mush, and if you survive, you’ll leave thinking like Napolean.

Future Classroom Shows:

  • Human Augmentation, Agenda 2030, SynBio-Syntheic Biology

  • Smart Dust, MEMS & MIMOS, Wireless Sensor Networks, IoE, GiG, MESH

  • Neuromodulation, Molecular Communication, TOKENIZED Economy, Social Obedience CREDIT.

  • Precision Medicine, E-Medicine, E-Pharmacy REAL ID

  • Crypto currency & CBDC programmable obedience money (Credit)

  • SMART CITIES, Resilience, FEMA, Freedom, Liberty, 15-minute, Cognitive Cities

  • Strategic Hamlets, Hunger Game Districts, VOTING Rituals, directives & compliance

  • The Gladio Murder of Erin Valenti, 33, October 7, 2019

  • The disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, 15, June 22, 1983

  • The murder of Private Banker Roberto Calvi in London, June 17, 1982

  • Zodiac Killings, 1968-69 (five dead)

  • Tate-Folger-LaBianca murders, 1969 (seven dead)

Please do not be afraid to make mistakes or not know the answer to a question. It is only when we get out of our comfort zones that we master our intellect. We are engaged in a fight for our lives. My classroom antics are intended for our survival.

