ZOOM MEETING: JFK NATO Gladio Murder

Juxtaposition1 Channel is where people come to learn and explore the MATRIX of Mendacity that our world has become. This channel is the Antidote for Poppycock.

The most heavily guarded motorcade in History? You decide if the fix was in.



The motorcade consisted of numerous cars, police motorcycles and press

buses:



The pilot car, a white Ford sedan: Dallas Police Deputy Chief George L.

Lumpkin, Dallas homicide detectives Billy L. Senkel and F.M. Turner, and

Lt. Col. George Whitmeyer, commander of the local Army Intelligence

reserve unit.[104]



Three two-wheel Dallas police motorcycle officers under the command of

Sgt. S. Q. Bellah.



Five two-wheel motorcycle officers.



The lead car, an unmarked white Ford police sedan: Dallas Police Chief

Jesse Curry (driver), Secret Service Agent Winston Lawson (right front),

Sheriff Bill Decker (left rear), Agent Forrest Sorrels (right rear).[105]

Two-wheel motorcycle officer Sgt. Stavis "Steve" Ellis.[106]



The presidential limousine, known to the Secret Service as SS-100-X (with

District of Columbia license plate GG 300), a dark blue 1961 Lincoln

Continental convertible: Agent Bill Greer (driver), Agent Roy Kellerman

(right front), Nellie Connally (left middle), Texas Governor John Connally

(right middle), First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (left rear), President

Kennedy (right rear).



Four Dallas Police motorcycle escorts, two on each side of the

presidential limousine, flanking the rear bumper: Billy Joe Martin and

Robert W. “Bobby” Hargis (left), and James M. Chaney and Douglas L.

Jackson (right).



Halfback (a Secret Service code name), a black 1955 Cadillac convertible:

Agent Sam Kinney (driver), Agent Emory Roberts (right front), Agent Clint

Hill (left front running board), Agent Bill McIntyre (left rear running

board), Agent John D. Ready (right front running board), Agent Paul Landis

(right rear running board), Presidential aide Kenneth O'Donnell (left

middle), Presidential aide David Powers (right middle), Agent George

Hickey (left rear), Agent Glen Bennett (right rear).



1961 light blue Lincoln four door convertible: Hurchel Jacks of the Texas

Highway Patrol (driver), Agent Rufus Youngblood (right front), Senator

Ralph Yarborough (left rear), Lady Bird Johnson (center rear),

Vice-President Lyndon Johnson (right rear).[109]



Varsity (Secret Service code name), a yellow 1963 Ford Mercury hardtop:

Joe H. Rich of the Texas Highway Patrol (driver), Vice Presidential aide

Cliff Carter (front middle), Secret Service agents Jerry Kivett (right

front), Warren W. "Woody" Taylor (left rear), and Thomas L. "Len" Johns

(right rear).[110]



White 1963 Ford Mercury Comet convertible: Texas Highway Patrolman

Milton T. Wright (driver), Dallas mayor



Earle Cabell and his wife Elizabeth, and Congressman Ray Roberts.



National press pool car (on loan from the telephone company), a blue- gray

1960 Chevrolet Bel Air sedan: telephone company driver; assistant White

House press secretary Malcolm Kilduff (right front); Merriman Smith, UPI

(middle front); Jack Bell, AP; Robert Baskin, Dallas Morning News; Bob

Clark, ABC News (rear).



First camera car, a yellow 1964 Chevrolet Impala Convertible: a Texas

Ranger (driver); David Wiegman Jr., NBC; Thomas J. Craven Jr., CBS; Thomas

"Ollie" Atkins, White House photographer; John Hofan, an NBC sound

engineer; Cleveland Ryan, a lighting technician.



Second camera car: Frank Cancellare, UPI; Cecil Stoughton, White House

photographer; Henry Burroughs, AP; Art Rickerby, Life magazine; Donald C.

“Clint” Grant, Dallas Morning News. Dallas Police motorcycle escorts

H.B. McLain and Marion L. Baker.



Third camera car, a Chevrolet convertible: driver from the Texas

Department of Public Safety; photographer Robert H. Jackson, The Dallas

Times Herald; photographer Tom Dillard, Dallas Morning News; Jimmy

Darnell, WBAP-TV, Fort Worth; Mal Couch, WFAA-TV/ABC [3]; James R.

Underwood, KRLD-TV.[112]



First car of Congressmen. Second car of Congressmen. Third car of Congressmen.



VIP staff car carrying a governor's aide and the military and Air Force

aides to the president.



Dallas Police motorcycle escorts J.W. Courson and C.A. Haygood.

Dealey Plaza was built on land donated by early Dallas philanthropist and businesswoman Sarah Horton Cockrell. It was the location of the first home built in Dallas, which also became the first courthouse and post office, the first store, and the first fraternal lodge. It is sometimes called the "birthplace of Dallas".

The plaza was completed in 1940 as a WPA project on the west edge of downtown Dallas, where three streets converge, Main Street, Elm Street, and Commerce Street, to pass under a railroad bridge known locally as the "triple underpass."

The plaza is named for George Bannerman Dealey (1859–1946), a civic leader and early publisher of The Dallas Morning News, who had campaigned for the area's revitalization. Monuments outlining the plaza honor previous prominent Dallas residents and predate President John F. Kennedy's visit by many years. The monument honoring President Kennedy, in the form of a cenotaph, is one block away.

A big thank you for everyone who attended this meeting. A special thanks to Chattahoochee Lee for his ZOOM Moderation skills. Lee happens to be the same age as was Lee Oswald when he applied for a job at the TSBDB on October 15, 1963.