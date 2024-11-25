Epicenter for Swiss Bank Authority (Hollywood in Culver City) MGM & WB

“More stars than there are in heaven” was once the slogan for Hollywood’s largest studio. MGM proudly boasted this occult mantra.

1939 epic films of MGM Culver City:

Wizard of Oz

Gone with the Wind

Babes in Arms

Later followed films:

An American in Paris

Singing in the Rain

Meet me in Saint Louis

Ben Hur

“More stars than there are in heaven” was once the slogan for Hollywood’s largest studio. Larger-than-life celebrities like Judy Garland, Clark Gable, Fred Astaire, Katharine Hepburn, Jean Harlow and Gene Kelly were common fixtures at MGM. Today, MGM is an IP outpost purchased by Amazon for $8.5 billion in 2022, but in its day, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer had the biggest lot in Hollywood and produced some of the most extravagant films. Located in Culver City, MGM’s famously sprawling lot began as it grew from the 40 acres owned by Samuel Goldwyn. The legendary MGM property was 3 miles long and housed more than 45 buildings and 14 stages, in addition to numerous outdoor sets that would be built over the years.

MGM began in April 1924 as Metro Goldwyn productions. The company was born out a merger of Goldwyn Pictures, Louis B. Mayer productions and Metro Pictures. The organization was headed by Marcus Loew, one of the industry pioneers in New York City who shifted from stage production to movie exhibition at the turn of the century. The company name soon shifted to add Mayer to highlight their head of production, a position he would hold until his ouster in 1951.

MGM Stars which flamed out early:

Vivien Leigh, 53

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vivien_Leigh

Judy Garland, 47

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Judy_Garland

Sharon Tate, 26

Barbara Colby, 36, Daughter-in-Law of Ethal Mermen

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Colby

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethel_Merman

James Keirnan, 35, boyfriend

Bob Crane, 49. (Hogan's Heroes Stalag #13)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Crane

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Henry_Carpenter

Dorothy Stratten, 20, (Playboy STAR 80)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorothy_Stratten

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Snider

William Holden, 63

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Holden

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefanie_Powers

Natalie Wood, 43

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natalie_Wood

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Wagner

Dennis Wilson, 39, (twice divorced from Karen Perk Lamm)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Wilson

Margaux Hemingway, 42

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaux_Hemingway

Chris Penn, 40

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Penn

Karen Perk Lamm, 49

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karen_Lamm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Lamm

MGM-SONY-AMAZON Studio 40-acres in Culver City at 10202 Washington Blvd:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Culver_Studios

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/mgm-history-studio-founding-1235880683/

Warner Brothers Studios 10-acres in Culver City at 8822 Washington Blvd:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hal_Roach_Studios

https://www.militarymuseum.org/HalRoachStudio.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warner_Bros.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Army_Air_Forces

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAND_Corporation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Ellsberg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pentagon_Papers

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hughes_Network_Systems

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Hughes

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McDonnell_Aircraft_Corporation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Douglas_Aircraft_Company

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northrop_Grumman

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Webb_Space_Telescope

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synanon

https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/charles-dederich-synanon-founder-2851107.php

https://www.newroads.org/about/history

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marina_del_Rey,_California

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muscle_Beach

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arnold_Schwarzenegger

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Heche

https://www.newsweek.com/salon-owner-last-see-anne-heche-alive-trolled-over-death-richard-glass-glass-hair-design-1735134



https://radaronline.com/p/motorbike-gang-charles-manson-straight-satans-book/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_Star_Studios

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capitol_Studios

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Wilson