Epicenter for Swiss Bank Authority (Hollywood in Culver City) MGM & WB

1939 epic films of MGM Culver City:
Wizard of Oz
Gone with the Wind
Babes in Arms
Later followed films:
An American in Paris
Singing in the Rain
Meet me in Saint Louis
Ben Hur
“More stars than there are in heaven” was once the slogan for Hollywood’s largest studio. Larger-than-life celebrities like Judy Garland, Clark Gable, Fred Astaire, Katharine Hepburn, Jean Harlow and Gene Kelly were common fixtures at MGM. Today, MGM is an IP outpost purchased by Amazon for $8.5 billion in 2022, but in its day, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer had the biggest lot in Hollywood and produced some of the most extravagant films. Located in Culver City, MGM’s famously sprawling lot began as it grew from the 40 acres owned by Samuel Goldwyn. The legendary MGM property was 3 miles long and housed more than 45 buildings and 14 stages, in addition to numerous outdoor sets that would be built over the years.
MGM began in April 1924 as Metro Goldwyn productions. The company was born out a merger of Goldwyn Pictures, Louis B. Mayer productions and Metro Pictures. The organization was headed by Marcus Loew, one of the industry pioneers in New York City who shifted from stage production to movie exhibition at the turn of the century. The company name soon shifted to add Mayer to highlight their head of production, a position he would hold until his ouster in 1951.
MGM Stars which flamed out early:
Vivien Leigh, 53
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vivien_Leigh
Judy Garland, 47
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Judy_Garland
Sharon Tate, 26
Barbara Colby, 36, Daughter-in-Law of Ethal Mermen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Colby
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethel_Merman
James Keirnan, 35, boyfriend
Bob Crane, 49. (Hogan's Heroes Stalag #13)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Crane
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Henry_Carpenter
Dorothy Stratten, 20, (Playboy STAR 80)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorothy_Stratten
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Snider
William Holden, 63
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Holden
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefanie_Powers
Natalie Wood, 43
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natalie_Wood
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Wagner
Dennis Wilson, 39, (twice divorced from Karen Perk Lamm)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Wilson
Margaux Hemingway, 42
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaux_Hemingway
Chris Penn, 40
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Penn
Karen Perk Lamm, 49
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karen_Lamm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Lamm
MGM-SONY-AMAZON Studio 40-acres in Culver City at 10202 Washington Blvd:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Culver_Studios
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/mgm-history-studio-founding-1235880683/
Warner Brothers Studios 10-acres in Culver City at 8822 Washington Blvd:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hal_Roach_Studios
https://www.militarymuseum.org/HalRoachStudio.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warner_Bros.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Army_Air_Forces
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAND_Corporation
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Ellsberg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pentagon_Papers
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hughes_Network_Systems
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Hughes
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McDonnell_Aircraft_Corporation
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Douglas_Aircraft_Company
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northrop_Grumman
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Webb_Space_Telescope
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synanon
https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/charles-dederich-synanon-founder-2851107.php
https://www.newroads.org/about/history
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marina_del_Rey,_California
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muscle_Beach
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arnold_Schwarzenegger
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Heche
https://www.newsweek.com/salon-owner-last-see-anne-heche-alive-trolled-over-death-richard-glass-glass-hair-design-1735134
https://radaronline.com/p/motorbike-gang-charles-manson-straight-satans-book/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_Star_Studios
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capitol_Studios
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Wilson
