Human Augmentation, (The Brain Initiative)

At the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies® (BRAIN) Initiative (www.braininitiative.nih.gov) aims to revolutionize our understanding of the human brain by accelerating the development and application of innovative technologies. The BRAIN Initiative is uniquely situated for cross-cutting and accelerated discovery in neuroscience that goes beyond the capability of any single Institute or Center at the NIH by tapping into synergies across multiple fields to address the personal and societal challenges imposed by human brain disorders.

Virtual reality (VR) is a simulated experience that employs 3D near-eye displays and pose tracking to give the user an immersive feel of a virtual world. Applications of virtual reality include entertainment (particularly video games), education (such as medical, safety, or military training), research and business (such as virtual meetings). VR is one of the key technologies in the reality-virtuality continuum. As such, it is different from other digital visualization solutions, such as augmented virtuality and augmented reality.

Augmented reality (AR), also known as mixed reality (MR), is a technology that overlays real-time 3D-rendered computer graphics onto a portion of the real world through a display, such as a handheld device or head-mounted display. This experience is seamlessly interwoven with the physical world such that it is perceived as an immersive aspect of the real environment. In this way, augmented reality alters one's ongoing perception of a real-world environment, compared to virtual reality, which aims to completely replace the user's real-world environment with a simulated one. Augmented reality is typically visual, but can span multiple sensory modalities, including auditory, haptic, and somatosensory.

People will be able to interact with devices or control machines via brain-machine interfaces. With 6G, Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) may realize the sharing of sensations and thoughts between human and machine, human and human, crossing a long distance and in real-time. People would feel to have sort of telekinesis, with their thoughts immediately realized without legacy human interaction in between. With 6G a new term seems to come into play which will be called Internet of Behavior (IoB), where humans will include their individual characteristics into the information flow. With more and more systems being driven by AI technologies, the machine no longer passively waits for users to input.

Digital Realities Are Becoming the Norm

While digital realities have been around for years, the further development of these technologies over the past decade has highlighted how useful they can be in our world. We may all soon be using VR, AR, or MR in our daily lives, be it for work, health, or entertainment purposes. All of these technologies are now often referred to under the umbrella term XR, which is short for Extended Reality.