Lyrics and Theme:

The song’s lyrics reflect on the fleeting nature of time and the bittersweet feelings of lost love. The recurring lines, “Mm, ain’t it funny how time slips away? How’s your new love?” capture a sense of nostalgia and gentle melancholy, resonating with listeners across generations. Its universal theme of time passing and relationships changing has contributed to its enduring popularity.

On a personal note, I lost hundreds of so-called friends during the COVID Hoax based upon false beliefs, fear and loathing. I will never forgive SWISS BANK AUTHORITY and NATO forces for destroying our societies. No mercy!

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication used to treat various parasitic infections in humans, including intestinal worms, head lice, rosacea, and river blindness.

Approved Uses:

Ivermectin is FDA-approved for several specific conditions:

Strongyloidiasis : An intestinal infection caused by threadworms, often contracted from contaminated soil, which can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, and rashes.

Onchocerciasis (River Blindness): Caused by the parasitic worm Onchocerca volvulus, transmitted by blackfly bites, potentially leading to blindness if untreated.

Rosacea: Topical ivermectin cream (Soolantra) is used to reduce inflammation and lesions associated with rosacea.

Head Lice: Ivermectin lotion (Sklice) is applied to the scalp to kill lice

Ivermectin tablets are sometimes used off label for:

Scabies : A skin infestation caused by mites.

Other parasitic infections not specifically approved by the FDA, under medical supervision.

Ivermectin works by paralyzing the muscles of parasites, leading to their death. It binds to glutamate-gated chloride channels in the parasite’s nervous system, which mammals lack in their central nervous system, making it selectively toxic to parasites. It may also enhance the human immune response by suppressing parasite proteins that evade host defenses.

NATO Spy Satellites are Weapons Systems to trace, track and target the enemy. COVID vaccinations are BioCyber Corona Weapons aimed against humanity.