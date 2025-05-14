Patrick Bet-David, COINTELPRO circus clown, age 46

Patrick Bet-David (born October 18, 1978) is an Iranian-American businessman and podcaster. He is the host of the PBD Podcast and Valuetainment, which cover topics such as current events, business, and pop culture, commonly featuring celebrity guests. In 2009, he founded PHP Agency, a multi-level marketing company selling life insurance and financial services.

Political podcasts and interviews:

As Valuetainment grew, Bet-David ventured into political commentary, launching the PBD Podcast, which hosts debates and interviews on American politics and cultural issues. On the podcast, Bet-David has interviewed guests including retired U.S. Secret Service agent Clint Hill, Reza Pahlavi, Crown Prince of Iran, Bishop Mari Emmanuel, Sammy Gravano, Stephen Baldwin, and Donald Trump. He has established himself as a staunch ally of Trump.

Bet-David expressed skepticism about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results. In an interview with The Spectator, he cited the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story on Twitter as evidence of election interference, framing his view as "Rigged Lite," similar to Tucker Carlson's position.

In a July 2024 interview on Fox News, Bet-David advised Donald Trump to return to 2016-style messaging, stating: "Trump needs to go back to 2016 speeches, sell me on the concept of the American Dream.

Case Summary

On 10/29/2009 WORLD FINANCIAL GROUP INC filed a Contract - Another Contract lawsuit against PHP AGENCY LLC. This case was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Courts, Stanley Mosk Courthouse located in Los Angeles, California. The Judges overseeing this case are MARK V. MOONEY, MATTHEW ST. GEORGE and MURRAY GROSS. The case status is Disposed - Dismissed.

