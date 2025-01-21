I believe that Robert Ducan was a COINTELPRO prepper for NATO, DARPA & CIA.
CHRIST: (Common Human Resources Interface Software Technology)
SATAN: (Silent Assassination Though Adapting Network)
A.L.I.C.E. (Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity), also referred to as Alicebot, or simply Alice, is a natural language processing chatterbot—a program tha…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.