Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Robert Duncan's Project Soul Catcher: Alice & Tami (Chatterbox)

COINTELPRO prepping for the 7G MESH Network Cognitive Warfare Programs
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jan 21, 2025
∙ Paid
3
1
Share

I believe that Robert Ducan was a COINTELPRO prepper for NATO, DARPA & CIA.

CHRIST: (Common Human Resources Interface Software Technology)

SATAN: (Silent Assassination Though Adapting Network)

A.L.I.C.E. (Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity), also referred to as Alicebot, or simply Alice, is a natural language processing chatterbot—a program tha…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture