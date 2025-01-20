Playback speed
Marin County Point Reyes Agreement with ranchers ushering in a New Era

The elimination of private ranching in California is underway!
Juxtaposition1
Jan 20, 2025
4
4
Transcript

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/editorial-editorial-pt-reyes-agreement-with-ranchers-ushers-in-new-era/ar-AA1xrKgd?ocid=msedgntp&pc=HCTS&cvid=5f12cb2c61b44608af09b07d197e09a5&ei=46

Cattle Ranching leases of 17,000-acres National Park Land are set to expire. The ranchers are kicked to the curb. The court granted them 15-momths to sell off and move their cows off the park.

The twelve terminated Pt Reyes cattle ranches are located here:

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Stafford+Lake+Park,+3549+Novato+Blvd,+Novato,+CA+94947//@38.0497685,-122.9729955,40584m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m8!4m7!1m5!1m1!1s0x8085b973de3d4515:0x2d450e58dc9b23d9!2m2!1d-122.6497164!2d38.1159448!1m0?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDExNS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

https://www.nps.gov/pore/learn/historyculture/stories_ranching.htm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ken_Salazar

Pt Reyes Park, Drakes Beach Road now only open 10 am to 4 pm to better protect elephant seal pups.

Alert 1, Severity closure, Drakes Beach Road now only open 10 am to 4 pm to better protect elephant seal pups.

Northern elephant seals have returned to Drakes Beach and given birth close to beach access points. To better protect the pups during this important time, this area will only be open when park staff and volunteers are present. The beach itself is closed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indigenous_peoples_of_California

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerry_Garcia

https://www.grunge.com/756962/the-untold-truth-of-skywalker-ranch/

