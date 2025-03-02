Playback speed


Roll On Down the Highway, Bachman Turner Overdrive 1975

You live in a MATRIX of Mendacity. No need to watch "The MATRIX film trilogy".
Juxtaposition1
Mar 02, 2025

Roll On down the Highway, Bachman Turner Overdrive 1975: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roll_On_down_the_Highway https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fred_Turner_(musician) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robbie_Bachman https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bachman%E2%80%93Turner_Overdrive

Media presented COINTELPRO circus clowns & concealment artists: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Dore https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Young_Turks

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Maher https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jon_Stewart https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Savage https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Schiller https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_Jolyon_West https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oliver_Stone https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Sachs https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eric_Weinstein https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bret_Weinstein https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Ruby https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victor_Davis_Hanson https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jordan_Peterson https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_A._Schwarzman https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Fink

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Ellison https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Zuckerberg https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_Wojcicki https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glenn_Greenwald https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Napolitano https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luigi_Mangione

The P-Diddy PSYOPS: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sean_Combs https://featuredbiography.com/melvin-earl-combs/

The Manson Family PSYOPS Hoax: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terry_Melcher https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregg_Jakobson https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Kaufman_(producer) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Older https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evelle_J._Younger https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Reagan https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Calley

The MATRIX film trilogy PSYOPS Hoax: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Matrix https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Wachowskis

