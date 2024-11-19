Show Boat, Fish gotta swim Birds gotta fly, That's Entertainment!

Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man (2000 - Remaster)

Performed by Shirley Bassey

Oh listen, sister,

I love my mister man,

And I can't tell yo' why,

Dere ain't no reason

Why I should love dat man.

It must be sumpin' dat de angels done plan.

Fish got to swim, birds got to fly,

I got to love one man till I die.

Can't help lovin' dat man of mine.

Tell me he's lazy, tell me he's slow,

Tell me I'm crazy (maybe I know).

Can't help lovin' dat man of mine.

When he goes away

Dat's a rainy day,

But when he comes back dat day is fine,

De sun will shine!

He kin come home as late as kin be,

Home widout him ain't no home to me.

Can't help lovin' dat man of mine.

My man is shif'less

An' good for nuthin' too

(He's mah man jes' de same)

He's never round here

When dere is work to do.

He's never round here when dere's workin' to do.

De chimbley's smokin',

De roof is leakin' in,

But he don't seem to care.

He kin be happy

Wid jes' a sip of gin.

Ah even love him when his kisses got gin!

https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=youtube%20shirley%20bassey%20show%20boat%20gotta%20love%20dat%20man%20videos&view=detail&mid=7BE91A4A1742486C2C4B7BE91A4A1742486C2C4B&ajaxhist=0

Julie Dozier (stage named Julie LaVerne), aka: Julie Wendel:

The song, written in a blues tempo, is sung in the show by several characters, but is most closely associated with the character Julie, the biracial leading lady of the showboat Cotton Blossom. It is Julie who is first heard singing the song – to Magnolia, the daughter of Cap'n Andy Hawks and his wife Parthenia (Parthy), owners of the showboat.