Cry Bastion is a term used in a movie. It refers to a nonsense game created by the main character, Dave Garver, and a bartender to attract the interest of women1. The bartender is always up for a round of Cry Bastion. In the movie, Dave's amorous attentions are complicated by a demented fan named Evelyn Draper. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Play_Misty_for_Me

"Take Me to the River" is a 1974 song written by singer Al Green and guitarist Mabon "Teenie" Hodges. Hit versions were recorded by Syl Johnson, Talking Heads and Delbert McClinton. In 2004, Green's original version was ranked number 117 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Green's 1974 recording was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Take_Me_to_the_River

I may be a lone voice in the wilderness; however, I am not a lost lamb.

Quick like a Bunny Rabbit become a PAID MEMBER of the Juxtapostion1 Channel.