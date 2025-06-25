Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Signs & Symbols Rule Our World

NOT TRUMP, Not Israel, Not Hollywood, Not the Boy Scouts. SWISS Bank Ciphers do.
Juxtaposition1
Jun 25, 2025
We must endeavor to crack the Code. The ciphers of the Central Fascist Authority.

Pts 1, 2 & 3 with Juxtaposition. Pt 4 with D Booma San, Pt 5 with a LIVE AUDIENCE:

As we are being marched toward the REAL ID ZERO TRUST Policing Obedience systems, I felt it necessary to explain how our SWISS BANK Hunger Game District are constructed, and how the “Military Operatives” conceal their true identities.

Columbo TV episode Identity Crisis: Patrick McGoohan, Leslie Neilsen & Peter Falk

JFK Dealey Plaza Masonic Gladio Murder example of Military Operatives.

The phrase "able man" is correct and usable in written English. It can be used to describe a person who is competent, capable, or skilled in a particular area or task. Example: "In times of crisis, we need an able man to lead us through the challenges ahead."

