Zero Trust Architecture (NATO)

Zero Trust Architecture:
Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) is a modern cybersecurity framework built on the principle of “never trust, always verify”. Unlike traditional perimeter-based models, ZTA assumes no user, device, or application is inherently trustworthy—whether inside or outside the network. Every access request is continuously authenticated, authorized, and validated before granting resource access.
Core Principles include:
Verify explicitly – Evaluate identity, device health, location, and behavior in real time.
Least privilege access – Grant only the minimum permissions required to perform a task.
Assume breach – Design controls to contain threats, limiting lateral movement.
Key Components of ZTA:
Identity & Access Management (IAM) – MFA, SSO, and role-based access control to prevent identity-related breaches.
Device posture validation – Continuous checks for OS updates, malware status, and compliance.
Microsegmentation – Isolating network zones to contain breaches.
Data security – Encryption, masking, and Data Loss Prevention (DLP).
Monitoring & analytics – Real-time anomaly detection using SIEM and AI.
Implementation Steps:
Strong identity verification – Apply MFA and risk-based authentication to all resources.
Device and network control – Enforce endpoint compliance and segment networks.
Application visibility – Identify and secure “shadow IT” apps.
Data classification & permissions – Encrypt sensitive data and enforce least privilege.
Continuous monitoring – Track metrics, detect anomalies, and update policies.
Core Principles of Zero Trust:
Zero Trust is a cybersecurity strategy that assumes no user or device is inherently trustworthy, even if they are inside the corporate network or previously verified. Key principles include:
Never Trust, Always Verify: Every access request is treated as potentially risky and must be authenticated and authorized
Least Privilege Access: Users and devices are granted only the minimum permissions necessary to perform their tasks
Assume Breach: Security controls are designed under the assumption that breaches are inevitable, focusing on containment and mitigation
Microsegmentation: Networks are divided into smaller zones to limit lateral movement of attackers
Continuous Verification: Access decisions are dynamic, based on contextual factors such as user identity, device health, location, and data sensitivity