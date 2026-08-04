Zero Trust Architecture (NATO)

Zero Trust Architecture:

Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) is a modern cybersecurity framework built on the principle of “never trust, always verify”. Unlike traditional perimeter-based models, ZTA assumes no user, device, or application is inherently trustworthy—whether inside or outside the network. Every access request is continuously authenticated, authorized, and validated before granting resource access.

Core Principles include:

Verify explicitly – Evaluate identity, device health, location, and behavior in real time.

Least privilege access – Grant only the minimum permissions required to perform a task.

Assume breach – Design controls to contain threats, limiting lateral movement.

Key Components of ZTA:

Identity & Access Management (IAM) – MFA, SSO, and role-based access control to prevent identity-related breaches.

Device posture validation – Continuous checks for OS updates, malware status, and compliance.

Microsegmentation – Isolating network zones to contain breaches.

Data security – Encryption, masking, and Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

Monitoring & analytics – Real-time anomaly detection using SIEM and AI.

Implementation Steps: