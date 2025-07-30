Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
20m

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Blackstone Building PSYOPS, 345 Park Avenue at E 51st Street

Time: Jul 30, 2025 05:00, PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=83745062325

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture