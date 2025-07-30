Zoom Classes for the week of July 28th
Waiting Room opens at 5pm, Classroom opens at 5:30pm, Show begins at 5:45pm Pacific Standard Time.
Wednesday night, July 30th:
Blackstone Building PSYOPS, 345 Park Avenue at East 51st Street.
Shooter Shane Tamar committed suicide on the 33rd floor.
Brian Thompson murder was across from Ziegfeld Ballroom Theater 141 West 54th Street at the Hilton Hotel address of 1335 5th Avenue: (#3333). Blackstone address is 345 or (#3333). That’s an excessive use of Masonic #33, the highest level of Masonic Order.
Thursday night, July 31st:
Human Augmentation, Electronic Corridors, SWAT, Fusion, ICE, DHS, Sheriff, Marines, National Guard. Drones, helicopters, CubeSats, 7G SMART DUST.
KILL BOX Cul de Sacs, secured perimeters, staging houses, safe houses.
Saturday night, August 2nd:
The garrote strangulation and postmortem ritual hanging of Milan Private Banker Roberto Calvi underneath the Masonic Blackfriars Bridge over the River Themes.
The day before Calvi's body was found, Calvi's private secretary, Teresa Graziella Corrocher, 55, committed suicide by jumping from a window of the Milan bank.
Giuseppe Della Cha, 54, deputy director at the bank's main office, scrawled a farewell note on his desk calendar before he made the suicide leap from a fifth-floor balcony shortly after 10 a.m., police said.
Motives, identities of the killers, drivers, Grand Master Licio Gelli & Frankie the Strangler, aka: Francesco Di Carlo
