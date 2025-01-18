Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Biodigital Convergence, Sabrina Wallace, Juxta & 7G MESH Network

Ring Cameras, Apple Sidewalk, Voice Activated Systems, LED Photonics, SMART DUST & UAV drones over your homes.
Ubiquitous MESH Networks (IoE) is comprised of:

Optical Energy Weapons (Photonics, LED)

Infrared light (invisible light)

Microwave Radiation

Terahertz Radiation

PAVE PAWS EMF

Acoustical Weapons

Infrasound (silent sound waves)

Beam Bending, band width

7G is SMART DUST Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN)

https://doaj.org/article/04d9398be0d34a84b7767880a6bd8156

https://i…

