After 72-hours the Media cannot get a simple story accurate

As Sonny Barger, President of the Hells Angeles told me: Never believe what you read in the newspapers. This applies to Fox Sports Mark Sanchez crimes.
Juxtaposition1
Oct 08, 2025
  • ESPN-Disney first reported that Marcj Sanchez was a robbery stabbing victim.

  • Numerous media outlets reported the victim as a “Door-Dash Driver”

  • Numerous media pundits reported the incident happened at 12:35am

  • Numerous media outlets reported the incident happened on Friday night.

  • Not one media outlet identified the crime scene as the Weston Hotel at 301 West Washington Street in the back alley adjacent to the Marriott Hotel.

  • Why does the media always conceal the true facts? Why?

Same as for COVID. Same as for vaccines. Same as 911. Same as Pearl Harbor.

