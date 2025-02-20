Sharon Tate, a member of the CBS TV Cast for Belverly Hillbillies, is depicted in this photo behind which she was NATO Gladio murdered by bayonet on August 9, 1969.

The Beverly Hillbillies is an American television sitcom that was broadcast on CBS from 1962 to 1971. It had an ensemble cast featuring Buddy Ebsen, Irene Ryan, Donna Douglas, and Max Baer Jr…