Oy Vey, A Yiddish Blame Game

Jewish Power Couple in Washington DC: Alan Greenspan & Andrea Mitchell https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Greenspan https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrea_Mitchell
Yiddish expression of Dismay or Exasperation: Oy vey is a Yiddish phrase expressing dismay or exasperation. Also spelled oy vay, oy veh, or oi vey, and often abbreviated to oy, the expression…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.