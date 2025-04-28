COINTELPRO Humbugs: James Fetzer

Humbug is a term that refers to dishonest talk, writing, or behavior intended to deceive people. It can also be used as an exclamation to describe something as hypocritical nonsense or gibberish.

James Henry Fetzer (born December 6, 1940) is an American professor emeritus of the philosophy of science at the University of Minnesota Duluth, known for promoting conspiracy theories and Holocaust denial. Fetzer has worked on assessing and clarifying the forms and foundations of scientific explanation, probability in science, philosophy of mind, and philosophy of cognitive science, especially artificial intelligence and computer science. USMC, Princeton, Indiana & Columbia Universities. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Fetzer

James Jesus Angleton (December 9, 1917 – May 11, 1987) was an American CIA officer who served as chief of the counterintelligence department of the Central Intelligence Agency from 1954 to 1975. According to Director of Central Intelligence Richard Helms, Angleton was "recognized as the dominant counterintelligence figure in the non-communist world. Yale & Harvard Universities https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Jesus_Angleton

William Egan Colby (January 4, 1920 – May 6, 1996) was an American intelligence officer who served as Director of Central Intelligence (DCI) from September 1973 to January 1976. Princeton & Columbia Universities https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Colby

Henry Alfred Kissinger (May 27, 1923 – November 29, 2023) was an American diplomat and political scientist who served as the 56th United States secretary of state from 1973 to 1977 and the 7th national security advisor from 1969 to 1975, serving under presidents Richard Nixon & Gerald Ford. US ARMY, Harvard University. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Kissinger

Daniel Ellsberg (April 7, 1931 – June 16, 2023) was an American political activist, economist, and United States military analyst. While employed by the RAND Corporation, he precipitated a national political controversy in 1971 when he released the Pentagon Papers, a top-secret Pentagon study of U.S. government decision-making in relation to the Vietnam War, to The New York Times, The Washington Post, and other newspapers. USMC, Harvard University. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Ellsberg

Jeffrey David Sachs (born November 5, 1954) is an American economist and public policy analyst who is a professor at Columbia University,[5][6] where he was formerly director of The Earth Institute. He worked on the topics of sustainable development and economic development. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Sachs

Eric Ross Weinstein (born October 26, 1965) is an American investor and financial executive. As of 2021, he was managing director for the American venture capital firm Thiel Capital. Weinstein hosted a podcast called The Portal, coined the term "intellectual dark web", and has proposed a theory of everything called "Geometric Unity" that has largely been met with skepticism in the scientific community.

Sandy Hook PSYOPS event: https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/28/us/sandy-hook-families-settlement-alex-jones/index.html