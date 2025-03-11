Playback speed
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 1

Signs & Symbols rule our world, not words, not laws.
Mar 11, 2025
Erin Valenti, age 33, was discovered at this 6615 Bose Lane address on Saturday morning October 12, 2019, five days after she disappeared from 6426 Menlo Drive San Jose. A Masonic number "999 META DEAD" from a "manic episode" per the Santa Clara Medical Examiner.

https://www.google.com/maps/@37.2156268,-121.8672562,3a,75y,280.44h,90t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!…

