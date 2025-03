SMSA: Standard Metropolitan Statistical Area: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metropolitan_statistical_area

My 500-video library links is listed below: The Most Dangerous Game (Seven Video Series): https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-game-seven-video https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-game-epilogue https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/

D Booma San: https://substack.com/search/DBoomasan?searching=all_posts