Gene Hackman died at home a week after wife Betsy Arakawa died from hantavirus, authorities say. (Juxta Pro Tip: Never believe authorities):

Premature and false, Unofficial cause of deaths: Rat Poop Virus & Senile Dementia:

Hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease for Gene Hackman, the Academy Award-winning actor, died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor1. His wife, Betsy Arakawa, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. https://apnews.com/article/gene-hackman-death-betsy-arakawa-investigation-c94b2cb4d5d7aec9a1a39a81b46dbdf9

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_Hackman https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betsy_Arakawa

NATO Hollywood film fiction or non-fiction murder?https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Conversation

Double Murder Scene address: 1475 Old Sunset Trail, New Mexico https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Mexico_State_Road_475

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/1425+Old+Sunset+Trail,+Santa+Fe,+NM/35.7231014,-105.8946097/@35.7221069,-105.8944506,327m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m8!4m7!1m5!1m1!1s0x87184e1946debc87:0xa9097092e506cb4c!2m2!1d-105.8949046!2d35.723134!1m0?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDMwNC4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D