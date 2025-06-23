Cellular & Molecular Communication (IoT)

7G MESH Network augments & tethers humans to the HAL-9000 SWISS Computer.

Cellular communication refers to the ways cells interact with each other and their environment. This can involve sending and receiving signals through various mechanisms, such as hormones, neurotransmitters, and other signaling molecules. There are two main types of cellular communication:

Intercellular signaling: Communication between different cells.

Intracellular signaling: Communication within a single cell.

Molecular communication, on the other hand, is a broader term that encompasses any form of communication that occurs at the molecular level. This includes the interactions between molecules within a cell, such as the binding of a ligand to a receptor, the activation of enzymes, and the regulation of gene expression.

In summary, while cellular communication is a specific type of molecular communication focused on how cells interact, molecular communication includes all interactions at the molecular level, whether within or between cells.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a Swiss–American biotechnology company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. It was one of the first companies formed to utilize the CRISPR gene editing platform to develop medicines for the treatment of various rare and common diseases. The company has approximately 500 employees and has offices in Zug, Switzerland, Boston, Massachusetts, San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. Its manufacturing facility in Framingham, Massachusetts won the Facilities of the Year Award (FOYA) award in 2022. The company’s lead program, exagamglogene autotemcel, or exa-cel (formerly CTX001), was granted regulatory approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2023.