As we are being marched toward the REAL ID ZERO TRUST Policing Obedience systems, I felt it necessary to explain how our SWISS BANK Hunger Game District are constructed, and how the “Military Operatives” conceal their true identities.

Columbo TV episode Identity Crisis: Patrick McGoohan, Leslie Neilsen & Peter Falk

JFK Dealey Plaza Masonic Gladio Murder example of Military Operatives.

The phrase "able man" is correct and usable in written English. It can be used to describe a person who is competent, capable, or skilled in a particular area or task. Example: "In times of crisis, we need an able man to lead us through the challenges ahead."